Rahul Gandhi an 'ATM of lies', gives false statements: Uttar Pradesh minister Shrikant Sharma

Published: 01st May 2019 03:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st May 2019 03:08 PM   |  A+A-

Congress President Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | EPS)

By PTI

MATHURA: Terming Rahul Gandhi an "ATM of lies", Uttar Pradesh minister Shrikant Sharma Wednesday questioned the Congress president over the Center's notice on his citizenship status and alleged he has given so many false statements that he "doesn't even remember his truth".

The minister for power also claimed that the Congress chief has been tarnishing the image of "honest" Prime Minister Narendra Modi since 2014.

"Jhuthe bayan dekar Rahul chalta firta jhuth ka ATM ban gaye hain (Rahul Gandhi gives false statements and has turned into an ATM of lies)," Sharma tweeted.

"Woh itna jhuth bol chuke hain ki unhe apna sach bhi yaad nahi hai (he has said so many lies that he does not even remember his truth)," he said.

Questioning Gandhi's citizenship status, Sharma demanded that the Congress chief clarify his association with "Backops Ltd of Britatin" and his "British citizenship".

The Home Ministry has served a notice to Gandhi, asking him to clarify within a fortnight his "factual position" on a complaint questioning his citizenship status. The notice was served following a representation from BJP's Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy.

Citing Swamy's letter, the ministry said it has been brought out that a company named Backops Limited was registered in the United Kingdom in 2003 with Gandhi as one of its directors.

The Congress president has been changing his identity as per requirement in the ongoing Lok Sabha election, Sharma alleged.

The home ministry has said that Swamy's letter also mentioned that in the British company's annual returns filed on October 10, 2005, and October 31, 2006, Gandhi's date of birth has been given as June 19, 1970, and he had declared his nationality as British.

In another related tweet, Sharma said "Apni padhai aur kamai ko lekar Rahul itne virodhi bayan de chuke hain ki we janta ke liye paheli ban chuke hain (He has given so many contrary statements on his income and education, that Rahul Gandhi has turned into a riddle for the people)." Gandhi must clarify his statements since he happens to be the head of a political party, he tweeted.

The Congress chief has been tarnishing the image of "honest" Prime Minister Narendra Modi since 2014 by running a factory of "lies and jumlas", he said on Twitter.

In this election, the electorate will vote for Modi and will shut this factory, Sharma said.

Rahul Gandhi Uttar Pradesh

