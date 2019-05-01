Home Nation

Shatrughan Sinha richest candidate in Patna Sahib

Patna-born Sinha, 73, also the senior-most candidate from the Patna Sahib seat, owns seven vehicles, including one Ambassador, two Camrys, a Fortuner, an Innova, a Maruti Ciaz and a Scorpio.

Published: 01st May 2019 08:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st May 2019 08:20 PM   |  A+A-

Actor-turned-politician Shatrughan Sinha

Actor-turned-politician Shatrughan Sinha (File Photo| PTI)

By IANS

PATNA: Actor-turned-politician Shatrughan Sinha, contesting from the Patna Sahib constituency as a Congress nominee, has emerged as the richest candidate with Rs 112 crore assets.

His Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) opponent from the seat, Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad owns Rs 22.09 crore assets, comprising Rs 18.35 crore movable and Rs 3.74 crore immovable assets. Prasad also owns a Toyota Fortuner, a Honda Accord and a Scorpio SUV.

According to his affidavit, Sinha has movable assets valued at Rs 8.60 crore and immovable assets worth Rs 103.61 crore. He has gold, silver and precious stones valued at Rs 1.03 crore and Rs 4,58,232 in cash. His investments include Rs 2.74 crore fixed deposits and shares worth Rs 29.10 lakh.

Sinha also owes Rs 10.59 crore to his daughter actor Sonakshi Sinha, while his wife owes her Rs 16.18 crore.

FOLLOW OUR FULL ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

Patna-born Sinha, 73, also the senior-most candidate from the Patna Sahib seat, owns seven vehicles, including one Ambassador, two Camrys, a Fortuner, an Innova, a Maruti Ciaz and a Scorpio.

Interestingly, the declared annual income of the incumbent MP, who quit the BJP to join the Congress on April 6, has reduced from Rs 1,28,38,400 in 2015-16 to Rs 63,87,233 in 2018-19.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Patna Sahib Shatrughan Sinha

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TNIE Explores: Where is Pariyerum Perumal's appa now?
Odisha braces for Cyclone Fani
Gallery
Have you heard of a patron saint who is remembered annually through a unique celebration involving a parade of live snakes? Yes, you heard that right. Click to view photos! (Photos | AFP)
IN PHOTOS | This Italian village parades live snakes to celebrate Saint Dominic
Mumbai Indians prevailed over Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Super Over at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai to qualify for the IPL playoffs. (Photo | AP)
Mumbai Indians beat Sunrisers Hyderabad in Super Over to reach playoffs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp