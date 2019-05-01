Shatrughan Sinha richest candidate in Patna Sahib

By IANS

PATNA: Actor-turned-politician Shatrughan Sinha, contesting from the Patna Sahib constituency as a Congress nominee, has emerged as the richest candidate with Rs 112 crore assets.

His Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) opponent from the seat, Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad owns Rs 22.09 crore assets, comprising Rs 18.35 crore movable and Rs 3.74 crore immovable assets. Prasad also owns a Toyota Fortuner, a Honda Accord and a Scorpio SUV.

According to his affidavit, Sinha has movable assets valued at Rs 8.60 crore and immovable assets worth Rs 103.61 crore. He has gold, silver and precious stones valued at Rs 1.03 crore and Rs 4,58,232 in cash. His investments include Rs 2.74 crore fixed deposits and shares worth Rs 29.10 lakh.

Sinha also owes Rs 10.59 crore to his daughter actor Sonakshi Sinha, while his wife owes her Rs 16.18 crore.

Patna-born Sinha, 73, also the senior-most candidate from the Patna Sahib seat, owns seven vehicles, including one Ambassador, two Camrys, a Fortuner, an Innova, a Maruti Ciaz and a Scorpio.

Interestingly, the declared annual income of the incumbent MP, who quit the BJP to join the Congress on April 6, has reduced from Rs 1,28,38,400 in 2015-16 to Rs 63,87,233 in 2018-19.