Home Nation

Two ASIs, missing with over Rs 6 crore seized during raid, arrested from Kerala: Punjab Police

During interrogation, it was found that the duo had left Punjab after they were suspended in connection with siphoning of part of the money seized during the raid, police said.

Published: 01st May 2019 12:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st May 2019 12:10 AM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs
By PTI

CHANDIGARH/ KOCHI: Punjab Police Tuesday said two of its assistant sub-inspectors of police, absconding for the past one month with a sum of over Rs 6 crore recovered during a raid at a house, have been arrested by Kerala Police from Kochi.

According to Punjab Director General of Police Dinkar Gupta, based on specific inputs that two persons were staying at a hotel in Kochi after providing fake identity proofs, Kerala Police arrested ASIs -- Joginder Singh and Rajpreet Singh -- late afternoon on Tuesday.

Special Investigation Team head Praveen Kumar Sinha, who is Inspector-General of Police Crime, Punjab, has left for Kochi to bring back the two accused, as per the DGP.

During interrogation, it was found that the duo had left Punjab after they were suspended in connection with siphoning of part of the money seized during the raid, police said.

Earlier, the SIT, probing the pilferage of the amount from Rs 16.65 crore cash recovered from a priest's house in Jalandhar last month, had arrested one more ASI-rank policeman for his collusion with the other accused.

After the raid, police said the Income Tax Department officials were informed about the cash seizure and investigations were launched.

The priest had claimed the money to be from business proceeds and had accused that police recovered Rs 16.65 crore from his house, but claimed it to be Rs 9.66 crore, while misappropriating the remaining account.

However, police dismissed his allegations as "baseless".

The priest had reportedly claimed that the money was kept at his house because company employees had refused to go and deposit it in the bank due to the model code of conduct in view of the Lok Sabha polls.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The first May Day in India was celebrated in Chennai in 1923 by The Labour Kisan Party Of Hindustan.
May Day: When India marked its first and many more
Following an alert on Cyclone Fani, boats have been brought back to the shore. The sea will be very rough in the entire north Andhra coast till May 3 | G satyanarayana
Cyclone Fani: All you need to know about the 'monster' that's about to hit Odisha
Gallery
Japan's Emperor Akihito speaks during the ceremony of his abdication in front of other members of the royal families and top government officials at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo, Tuesday, April 30, 2019. The 85-year-old Akihito ends his three-decade reign
Japan’s Emperor Akihito abdicates throne, son Naruhito takes over
International Workers' Day, also known as labours' day is celebrated every year on May 1 to honour the labourers and working class people started after the eight-hour movement in Chicago in 1886. 132 years on, it is trivial to look at the history of this
Nine interesting facts you need to know about Labours' day
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp