Home Nation

Andamans diary

According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), monsoon is about to hit Andaman and Nicobar Islands by May 20.

Published: 02nd May 2019 10:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd May 2019 10:22 AM   |  A+A-

By Sanjib Kumar Roy
Express News Service

Fani brings rain relief

Fani, the severe cyclonic storm located over the southeast and adjoining southwest Bay of Bengal, has done tremendous good for Andaman and Nicobar Islands by blessing these remote Islands with rain. Andaman expects the monsoon to reach by mid-May every year but this year Fani has brought some much-needed pre-monsoon showers for these Islands. According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), monsoon is about to hit Andaman and Nicobar Islands by May 20.

Fasten your seat belts 

Andaman’s Traffic department has received several complaints that many drivers and passengers in four-wheelers are driving without fastening the seat belts, which is a gross violation of the law and punishable under section 177 MV Act, 1988. Now, the traffic department has requested general public that the driver and the person seated in the front or those occupying the front facing rear seats should wear seatbelts while the vehicle is in motion, failing which necessary action will be taken against the erring drivers as per law. A study last year had shown that a whopping 75 per cent passenger vehicle users in India don’t wear seat belts. 

Cheap addiction

A team of Andaman and Nicobar Police on Tuesday seized nearly 300 bottles of codeine-based cough syrup and arrested one person from Haddo area of Port Blair city. Earlier, in February 101 bottles of cough syrups were seized by CCS team from Shivram Complex. Codeine is a prescription opioid drug that treats mild pain and acts as a cough suppressant. Cough syrups have been widely abused for years, especially by adolescents who want to get high or drunk without stealing alcohol or paying for illicit drugs.

Cannabis cultivation

Ganja cultivation is a growing menace in Andaman. The Andaman Police made an arrest last Sunday after getting a tipoff that the contraband was being cultivated in Paschimsagar, North Andaman. The police team after a long search identified Subol Talukdar as the one cultivating ganja and recovered three cannabis plants from him. The recovered cannabis plants were then seized after observing all formalities and the accused was arrested under NDPS Act 1985 and produced in court.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TNIE Explores: Where is Pariyerum Perumal's appa now?
Odisha braces for Cyclone Fani
Gallery
Have you heard of a patron saint who is remembered annually through a unique celebration involving a parade of live snakes? Yes, you heard that right. Click to view photos! (Photos | AFP)
IN PHOTOS | This Italian village parades live snakes to celebrate Saint Dominic
Mumbai Indians prevailed over Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Super Over at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai to qualify for the IPL playoffs. (Photo | AP)
Mumbai Indians beat Sunrisers Hyderabad in Super Over to reach playoffs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp