Andamans diary

Sanjib Kumar Roy By

Express News Service

Fani brings rain relief

Fani, the severe cyclonic storm located over the southeast and adjoining southwest Bay of Bengal, has done tremendous good for Andaman and Nicobar Islands by blessing these remote Islands with rain. Andaman expects the monsoon to reach by mid-May every year but this year Fani has brought some much-needed pre-monsoon showers for these Islands. According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), monsoon is about to hit Andaman and Nicobar Islands by May 20.

Fasten your seat belts

Andaman’s Traffic department has received several complaints that many drivers and passengers in four-wheelers are driving without fastening the seat belts, which is a gross violation of the law and punishable under section 177 MV Act, 1988. Now, the traffic department has requested general public that the driver and the person seated in the front or those occupying the front facing rear seats should wear seatbelts while the vehicle is in motion, failing which necessary action will be taken against the erring drivers as per law. A study last year had shown that a whopping 75 per cent passenger vehicle users in India don’t wear seat belts.

Cheap addiction

A team of Andaman and Nicobar Police on Tuesday seized nearly 300 bottles of codeine-based cough syrup and arrested one person from Haddo area of Port Blair city. Earlier, in February 101 bottles of cough syrups were seized by CCS team from Shivram Complex. Codeine is a prescription opioid drug that treats mild pain and acts as a cough suppressant. Cough syrups have been widely abused for years, especially by adolescents who want to get high or drunk without stealing alcohol or paying for illicit drugs.

Cannabis cultivation

Ganja cultivation is a growing menace in Andaman. The Andaman Police made an arrest last Sunday after getting a tipoff that the contraband was being cultivated in Paschimsagar, North Andaman. The police team after a long search identified Subol Talukdar as the one cultivating ganja and recovered three cannabis plants from him. The recovered cannabis plants were then seized after observing all formalities and the accused was arrested under NDPS Act 1985 and produced in court.