Home Nation

CBSE declares Class 12 results

The results have been announced within 28 days of the last date of the examination.

Published: 02nd May 2019 01:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd May 2019 10:05 PM   |  A+A-

A representational image of students checking their 12th exam results. (EPS | Ashwin Prasath)

By PTI

NEW DELHI:  The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) declared the results for the Class 12 examination on Thursday.

"The results are available on the board's website and students can check it using their admit card IDs," a senior official said.

The results have been announced within 28 days of the last date of the examination.

The Class 12 examination began on February 16, earlier than previous years.

The results, which is usually announced by the third week of May, is also being announced earlier than scheduled.

Around 13 lakh students appeared for the examination.

ALSO READ | CBSE Class 12 results out: Girls outperform boys as 83.4 per cent pass; Hansika Shukla, Karishma Arora bag top ranks

Know how to check the results:

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
CBSE class 12 results

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TNIE Explores: Where is Pariyerum Perumal's appa now?
Odisha braces for Cyclone Fani
Gallery
Have you heard of a patron saint who is remembered annually through a unique celebration involving a parade of live snakes? Yes, you heard that right. Click to view photos! (Photos | AFP)
IN PHOTOS | This Italian village parades live snakes to celebrate Saint Dominic
Mumbai Indians prevailed over Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Super Over at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai to qualify for the IPL playoffs. (Photo | AP)
Mumbai Indians beat Sunrisers Hyderabad in Super Over to reach playoffs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp