Chhattisgarh police seize gutka worth Rs 50 lakh during raids in Durg

By Express News Service

RAIPUR: The Durg police in Chhattisgarh on Thursday seized pouches of gutka tobacco and related products worth over Rs 50 lakh from a godown where the banned product was stored in huge quantity in gunny bags.

“On a tip-off, we carried out surprise raids at two separate locations in Durg and recovered the banned gutka worth Rs 50 lakh. A massive quantity of gutka and other raw materials used for making the banned tobacco products were recovered from a godown at Dhamda road in the city. Two persons have been detained so far. The sample of the seized products has been sent for testing. Further investigation is on,” said the Durg city superintendent of police Vivek Shukla, who is leading the campaign against the intoxicating drugs and the prohibited tobacco-based products.

Since 2012 there is a total ban imposed on sale and storage of tobacco-laced gutka and pan masala by the Chhattisgarh government. “The drive against the gutka and pan-masala with tobacco ingredients will continue. Besides an awareness campaign has also been planned to inform the masses about its harmful effects”, Shukla said.

The main accused Sajid Khan, who has hired the godown on rent from its owner Harshit Jain, has been taken into custody for questioning after the police had registered an FIR.