Home Nation

EC clean chit to PM Modi's Latur speech invoking Pulwama, Balakot

The EC had sought the report in the context of the EC advisory issued in March asking parties to desist from indulging in political propaganda involving actions of the armed forces.

Published: 02nd May 2019 12:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd May 2019 12:41 AM   |  A+A-

PM Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Election Commission Wednesday concluded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech in Latur last month in which he had urged first time voters to dedicate their votes in the name of the Balakot air strike heroes and the soldiers killed in the Pulwama attack, is not violative of its instructions on invoking armed forces in poll campaigns.

It also found that Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath's remarks on defence forces were not violative of the model code.

Attacking the prime minister, Kamal Nath had on April 14 said that even when Modi was a child, Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi had built the country's defence forces.

He was addressing a rally at Harsud in Khandwa district of Madhya Pradesh.

Referring to the prime minister's statement in Latur, the commission said, "The matter has been examined in detail in accordance with the extant advisories, provisions of the Model Code of Conduct and after examination of complete transcript of speech of 11 pages as per the certified copy sent by the Returning Officer, Osmanabad parliamentary constituency. Commission is of the considered view that in this matter no such violation of the extant advisories/provisions is attracted."

READ HERE | Crystal clear that MCC has become 'Modi Code of Conduct': Congress

Addressing a rally in Ausa in Maharashtra's Latur on April 9, Modi had said, "Can your first vote be dedicated to those who carried out the air strike. I want to tell the first-time voters: can your first vote be dedicated to the veer jawans (valiant soldiers) who carried out the air strike in Pakistan. Can your first vote be dedicated to the veer shaheed (brave martyrs) of Pulwama (terror attack)," Modi had said.

Local poll authorities in Maharashtra are learnt to have told the EC here that Modi's remarks are prima facie violative of its orders, asking parties against using the armed forces in their campaigns.

The EC had sought the report in the context of the EC advisory issued in March asking parties to desist from indulging in political propaganda involving actions of the armed forces.

ALSO READ | PM Modi gets clean chit, EC says no poll code violation in Wardha rally speech

"Parties/candidates are advised that their campaigners/candidates should desist, as part of their election campaigning, from indulging in any political propaganda involving activities of defence forces," the commission said on March 19.

Since the Congress had approached EC in this regard, a response has also been sent to the party.

On Tuesday, the EC had said that Modi had not violated the model code in his speech in Wardha on April 1 in which he had slammed Congress chief Rahul Gandhi for contesting from Wayanad and had indicated that the Kerala constituency had more voters from the minority community.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
PM Modi Latur PM Modi Latur speech Pulwama Terror Attack Balakot Air Strike

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TNIE Explores: Where is Pariyerum Perumal's appa now?
Odisha braces for Cyclone Fani
Gallery
Have you heard of a patron saint who is remembered annually through a unique celebration involving a parade of live snakes? Yes, you heard that right. Click to view photos! (Photos | AFP)
IN PHOTOS | This Italian village parades live snakes to celebrate Saint Dominic
Mumbai Indians prevailed over Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Super Over at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai to qualify for the IPL playoffs. (Photo | AP)
Mumbai Indians beat Sunrisers Hyderabad in Super Over to reach playoffs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp