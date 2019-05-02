Home Nation

Indian man drowns while fishing in Dubai Creek 

Coast guard divers searched for the man and recovered his lifeless body which was then taken to the General Department of Forensic Medicine.

By PTI

DUBAI: An Indian man drowned when he slipped into the Dubai Creek while fishing with his friends, according to a media report on Thursday.

The incident happened when Sahad Abdul Salam was fishing with his friends in Jaddaf district and suddenly slipped into the creek through a water hole, the Khaleej Times reported.

The deceased belongs to Kollam in Kerala and is survived by his wife and two children.

As soon as the police received the information about the incident, a team from the port police station rushed to the site.

Coast guard divers searched for the man and recovered his lifeless body which was then taken to the General Department of Forensic Medicine.

The body would be handed over to the family after the completion of legal and administrative procedures.

 

