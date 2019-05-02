Home Nation

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Two Meena community women slug it out in Rajasthan's Dausa

It was evident at an event that brought together leaders of Meena and Gujjar communities, which make up a significant population in Dausa and are traditionally known to be at loggerheads.

Published: 02nd May 2019 01:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd May 2019 01:41 AM   |  A+A-

Savita_Meena_and_Jaskaur_Meena

L-R: Congress' Savita Meena and BJP's Jaskaur Meena (Photos | Facebook)

By IANS

JAIPUR: It's a clash of two women from the same community in Rajasthan's Dausa constituency, reserved for Scheduled Tribes. While the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) nominee is former Union Minister Jaskaur Meena, the Congress has named Savita Meena, wife of sitting MLA Murari Meena, as candidate.

The BJP chose Jaskaur Meena amid major slugfest over candidates of two rival factions. Jaskaur Meena heads the party's Scheduled Tribes (ST) wing and has been an MP from the Sawai Madhopur constituency in 1999. She even served as the Union Minister of State for Human Resource Development in 2003.

She is banking on BJP's emphasis on nationalism, women empowerment and the Modi factor in the elections.

On the other hand, Savita Meena of Congress says: "The trust of my workers in me is my strength. My win will bring in development in education, roads, electricity, water and health in the constituency."

FOLLOW OUR FULL ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

While Congress sources confirmed that it would be tough for Jaskaur Meena to counter infighting and neutralise Murari Meena's influence in the area, BJP leaders are confident of the party's social engineering skills.

It was evident at an event on Tuesday that brought together leaders of Meena and Gujjar communities, which make up a significant population in Dausa and are traditionally known to be at loggerheads.

At the event, Kirorilal Meena and Kirori Singh Bainsla (representing Gujjars) not only shared the dias with BJP President Amit Shah but also hugged each other on the stage. BJP MLA Rajendra Rathore later announced, "No one can defeat a party that has two Kiroris standing together."

Dausa is the second constituency other than Bharatpur, where the BJP could not win a single seat in the 2018 Assembly polls. The Congress won five of the eight Assembly seats, while the remaining went to Independents.

The Lok Sabha constituency goes to the polls on May 6 in the fifth phase of elections.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Savita Meena Dausa Rajasthan BJP Jaskaur Meena congress Lok Sabha elections 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TNIE Explores: Where is Pariyerum Perumal's appa now?
Odisha braces for Cyclone Fani
Gallery
Have you heard of a patron saint who is remembered annually through a unique celebration involving a parade of live snakes? Yes, you heard that right. Click to view photos! (Photos | AFP)
IN PHOTOS | This Italian village parades live snakes to celebrate Saint Dominic
Mumbai Indians prevailed over Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Super Over at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai to qualify for the IPL playoffs. (Photo | AP)
Mumbai Indians beat Sunrisers Hyderabad in Super Over to reach playoffs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp