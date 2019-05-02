Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Two Meena community women slug it out in Rajasthan's Dausa

By IANS

JAIPUR: It's a clash of two women from the same community in Rajasthan's Dausa constituency, reserved for Scheduled Tribes. While the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) nominee is former Union Minister Jaskaur Meena, the Congress has named Savita Meena, wife of sitting MLA Murari Meena, as candidate.

The BJP chose Jaskaur Meena amid major slugfest over candidates of two rival factions. Jaskaur Meena heads the party's Scheduled Tribes (ST) wing and has been an MP from the Sawai Madhopur constituency in 1999. She even served as the Union Minister of State for Human Resource Development in 2003.

She is banking on BJP's emphasis on nationalism, women empowerment and the Modi factor in the elections.

On the other hand, Savita Meena of Congress says: "The trust of my workers in me is my strength. My win will bring in development in education, roads, electricity, water and health in the constituency."

While Congress sources confirmed that it would be tough for Jaskaur Meena to counter infighting and neutralise Murari Meena's influence in the area, BJP leaders are confident of the party's social engineering skills.

It was evident at an event on Tuesday that brought together leaders of Meena and Gujjar communities, which make up a significant population in Dausa and are traditionally known to be at loggerheads.

At the event, Kirorilal Meena and Kirori Singh Bainsla (representing Gujjars) not only shared the dias with BJP President Amit Shah but also hugged each other on the stage. BJP MLA Rajendra Rathore later announced, "No one can defeat a party that has two Kiroris standing together."

Dausa is the second constituency other than Bharatpur, where the BJP could not win a single seat in the 2018 Assembly polls. The Congress won five of the eight Assembly seats, while the remaining went to Independents.

The Lok Sabha constituency goes to the polls on May 6 in the fifth phase of elections.