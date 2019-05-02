Poll code 'violations' by PM, Amit Shah: SC directs EC to decide by May 6 

Home Nation

The EC told a bench headed by the Chief Justice that it has already decided on two of the 11 complaints filed by the Congress party against Modi and Shah for alleged violations of the MCC

Published: 02nd May 2019

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) and BJP President Amit Shah. (EPS | Shekhar Yadav)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Thursday directed the Election Commission to take a decision by May 6 on nine complaints of the Congress party alleging model code of conduct (MCC) violations by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah.

The EC told a bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi that it has already decided on two out of the 11 complaints which were filed by the Congress party against Modi and Shah for alleged violations of the MCC.

Senior advocate, A M Singhvi, appearing for Congress Lok Sabha MP Sushmita Dev, who has filed a petition in the apex court on the issue, said that they have given 11 representations to the EC against the duo but it has taken a decision on only two.

"The remaining representations of the petitioners shall be decided by the Election Commission before we hear the matter again on Monday (May 6)," said the bench also comprising Justices Deepak Gupta and Sanjiv Khanna.

