Priyanka Gandhi chides kids for mouthing slur against PM Modi; child rights body writes to EC

LUCKNOW: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, on Wednesday, came across a group of school children while campaigning in Amethi. The children saw her and started clapping and shouting slogans 'Chowkidar chor hai'.

Priyanka looked on amused when the emboldened children shouted another slogan that included an expletive for Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Priyanka immediately stopped the children and saisd, "yeh wala achcha nahin hai. Achche bachche bano aur achcha bolo". ("This one is not good. Be good children and speak properly.") The children then started shouting "Rahul Gandhi zindabad" and Priyanka moved on.

Meanwhile, The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has written to the Election Commission of India regarding the video, stating that "the children could be seen making derogatory remarks and using abusive languages in the presence of Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi."

The child rights body reminded the EC that it had asked to ensure that children were not involved for election purposes and also, had recommended to all national parties to not to use children for distribution of posters/pamphlets, participate in slogan shouting, rallies etc.

After the video clip of the incident went viral on the social media, Union minister Smriti Irani posted the video clip on Twitter but apparently edited out the portion where Priyanka is seen pulling up the children for mouthing expletives.

She also wrote, "Uncouth to the core. Imagine the filthiest of abuses that a Prime Minister has to endure from people whose only claim to fame is a nose. Lutyens outrage anyone???"

(With inputs from IANS and ANI)