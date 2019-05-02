Home Nation

Priyanka hints at tacit UP pact, says Congress will not cut into alliance votes

Priyanka claimed the Congress had fielded its candidates painstakingly across Uttar Pradesh in such a way so as to breach the BJP vote bank without damaging the SP-BSP gathbandhan.

Published: 02nd May 2019 10:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd May 2019 10:31 AM   |  A+A-

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra campaigns in Rae Bareli on Wednesday | Pti

By Namita Bajpai  
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: That it was a tactical move by the SP-BSP to keep the Congress out of their alliance so as to cause maximum damage to the BJP by using the Grand Old Party as ‘vote katuwa’ (vote splitter) was substantiated on Wednesday by none other the Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi in Salone, Amethi, on Wednesday.

Campaigning for brother and Congress chief Rahul Gandhi in his bastion, Priyanka claimed the Congress had fielded its candidates painstakingly across Uttar Pradesh in such a way so as to breach the BJP vote bank without damaging the SP-BSP gathbandhan. “We have chosen our candidates very carefully who can cut into BJP’s vote bank to ensure its defeat and not hurt the gathbandhan,” she said. “The Congress is not at all cutting into the votes of the SP-BSP-RLD alliance as our candidates will either win or have the potential to damage BJP’s chances.”

FOLLOW OUR FULL ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

Her sibling, Congress president Rahul Gandhi, however, struck a contrarion note. While addressing a rally in Barabanki, Rahul fired a salvo at the SP-BSP alliance challenging their grit to stand to PM Modi’s might. “Their control may be in Modi’s  hand as they have a history, but I don’t fear him as I don’t have any history,” he said.

On the contrary, Priyanaka dropped substantial hints about a tacit understanding between the Congress and SP-BSP alliance in the polls by claiming that her party’s aim was to defeat the BJP at any cost instead of hurting the prospects of the alliance.

At the time of cobbling up the alliance with the BSP, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, too, had tried to justify Congress’s exclusion saying it was in the interest of the opposition to keep the Grand Old Party out of the gathbandhan to ensure BJP’s ouster. But , as the poll temperatures soared, the discourse in the battle ground also changed.

On Wednesday, the SP chief hit back at Rahul over his Barabanki statement asking him not to impart lessons in politics to Samajwadis.

“It was a Congress member who filed a PIL against me and Neta ji in the Supreme Court. Depite having suffered so much at their hands from time-to-time, we have left Amethi and Rae Bareli for them. Rahul Gandhi should not impart us the lessons of politics,” said Akhilesh, interacting with the media persons.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Lok Sabha elections 2019 Priyanka Gandhi India elections 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TNIE Explores: Where is Pariyerum Perumal's appa now?
Odisha braces for Cyclone Fani
Gallery
Have you heard of a patron saint who is remembered annually through a unique celebration involving a parade of live snakes? Yes, you heard that right. Click to view photos! (Photos | AFP)
IN PHOTOS | This Italian village parades live snakes to celebrate Saint Dominic
Mumbai Indians prevailed over Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Super Over at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai to qualify for the IPL playoffs. (Photo | AP)
Mumbai Indians beat Sunrisers Hyderabad in Super Over to reach playoffs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp