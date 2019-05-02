Home Nation

Rs 72,000 will be deposited in beneficiaries bank account within one year under NYAY scheme: Rahul

The amount will be given till a family earns Rs 12,000 per month, says Rahul Gandhi.

Published: 02nd May 2019 02:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd May 2019 02:49 PM   |  A+A-

Rahul Gandhi

Congress President Rahul Gandhi (Photo | INC / Twitter)

By PTI

SIMDEGA (Jharkhand): Congress president Rahul Gandhi Thursday said if voted to power, Rs 72,000 would be deposited in bank accounts of 5 crore people of the country within one year under NYAY scheme.

The amount will be given till a family earns Rs 12,000 per month, he said. Addressing an election rally in Simdega, which is a part of Khunti Lok Sabha constituency where voting will take place on May 6, the Congress chief made a blistering attack at Prime Minister Narendra Modi blaming him for working only for only 15-20 people.

Narendra Modi ji has not fulfilled his promises of providing two crore jobs. He did not deposit Rs 15 lakh in bank accounts of the people, Gandhi said. He (PM) only worked for 15-20 people, Gandhi said, apparently referring to industrialists.

Appealing to the people to vote for Congress and Mahagathbandhan candidate Kalicharan Munda from Khunti, Gandhi further attacked Modi for not waiving farm loans while (the MSP) Rs 2500 is being given for rice in Chhatisgarh ruled by the Congress.

Munda is facing BJPs Arjun Munda from Khunti LS seat. The Congress chief said the poor were hit by the GST and asserted that the Congress was committed to saving tribal land.

This alliance (Mahagathbandhan) has the voice of people. I have not come to speak our maan ki baat but to listen to your maan ki baat and whatever you will tell us we will do it, Gandhi said.

Don't forget that you are Malik (master). Narendra Modi or any political leader is not your Malik.

You just tell us what to do and we will do, Gandhi said. He said free treatment in hospitals would be introduced and universities and technical institutions will be set up in districts if voted to power.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
NYAY scheme Narendra Modi Rahul Gandhi Congress 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TNIE Explores: Where is Pariyerum Perumal's appa now?
Odisha braces for Cyclone Fani
Gallery
Have you heard of a patron saint who is remembered annually through a unique celebration involving a parade of live snakes? Yes, you heard that right. Click to view photos! (Photos | AFP)
IN PHOTOS | This Italian village parades live snakes to celebrate Saint Dominic
Mumbai Indians prevailed over Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Super Over at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai to qualify for the IPL playoffs. (Photo | AP)
Mumbai Indians beat Sunrisers Hyderabad in Super Over to reach playoffs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp