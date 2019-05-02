Home Nation

Why does Imran want Modi to continue as India's PM, asks Chidambaram

The Congress leader expressed his happiness over Azhar being named a global terrorist after the process was initiated by his party-led government in 2009.

Published: 02nd May 2019 02:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd May 2019 02:36 PM   |  A+A-

P Chidambaram. (Photo| PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Congress is happy the process of designating JeM chief Masood Azhar a global terrorist has concluded successfully, senior party leader P Chidambaram said on Thursday, while also asking why Pakistani premier Imran Khan wants Narendra Modi to continue as India's prime minister.

In a huge diplomatic victory for India, the UN Sanctions Committee on Wednesday designated Azhar a global terrorist after China lifted its hold on a proposal to ban him.

Reacting to the development, Chidambaram said Azhar was released in 1999 by a BJP government after the hijack of an Indian Airlines aircraft.

ALSO READ | It is victory for American diplomacy, says Mike Pompeo on UN designating Masood Azhar as global terrorist

"After Masood Azhar masterminded the Mumbai terror attack in 2008, the process to name him as a global terrorist was started by a Congress/UPA government in 2009.

"We are happy that the process has concluded successfully in 2019.

But why does the Prime Minister of Pakistan want Mr Modi to continue as Prime Minister of India?" the former home minister said in a series of tweets.

Azhar's designation as a global terrorist by the UN came two days after the fourth round of the seven-phase Lok Sabha polls.

The elections end on May 19 and the votes will be counted on May 23.

Last month, during an interaction with a small group of foreign journalists in Islamabad, the Pakistan prime minister said he believes there may be a better chance of peace talks with India and settling the Kashmir issue if Modi's party BJP wins the general elections.

Khan said other parties would be afraid of a right-wing backlash in case of a settlement on the Kashmir issue.

The Congress seized on Khan's comments to allege that Pakistan has "officially allied" with Prime Minister Modi and said a vote for him would mean a vote for the neighbouring country.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Chidambaram Masood Azhar Imran Khan Congress global terrorist

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TNIE Explores: Where is Pariyerum Perumal's appa now?
Odisha braces for Cyclone Fani
Gallery
Have you heard of a patron saint who is remembered annually through a unique celebration involving a parade of live snakes? Yes, you heard that right. Click to view photos! (Photos | AFP)
IN PHOTOS | This Italian village parades live snakes to celebrate Saint Dominic
Mumbai Indians prevailed over Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Super Over at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai to qualify for the IPL playoffs. (Photo | AP)
Mumbai Indians beat Sunrisers Hyderabad in Super Over to reach playoffs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp