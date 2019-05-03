Caught on camera: Three kittens escape after thrown into fire by Thane man

By PTI

THANE: A 32-year-old man was arrested by Thane rural police Thursday for allegedly trying to burn three kittens alive at the housing society in Mira Road area where he lived.

Siddhesh Patel, the accused, was booked under IPC section 429 (killing or maiming animals) of the IPC and the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.

Members of the housing society had alleged that Patel tried to burn the kittens two days ago, but luckily they managed to escape.

He was allegedly caught in CCTV camera throwing the kittens into fire one by one and the kittens escaping.

The society members approached police through an animal rights NGO and a case was registered, said senior inspector Kailash Barve of Naya Nagar police station in Mira Road area.

It was not yet clear why Patel committed the inhuman act, he said.