Home Nation

CBSE 12th results: South regions grab top spots

Thiruvananthapuram, Chennai score 98.2 per cent and 92.93 per cent respectively.

Published: 03rd May 2019 08:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd May 2019 08:49 AM   |  A+A-

Class XII students checking their results pasted on the notice board at the CCMA govt girls school in Coimbatore, on Friday | U RAKESH KUMAR

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Girls yet again exceeded boys in the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class XII results on Thursday, while Thiruvananthapuram was the best performing region in the country.

The overall pass percentage of 83.4 per cent is marginally better than last year’s 83.01 per cent. Girls recorded a pass percentage of 88.7, which was better than 79.4 per cent of boys. In fact, the first and second position went to the girls. Last year, boys had secured a higher pass percentage of 88.31 than girls who managed 78.99 per cent.

Toppers Hansika Shukla and Karishma Arora, both from Uttar Pradesh, scored 499 marks. Three girls with an identical score of 498 bagged the second rank. As many as 18 students got the third rank with 497 marks. More than 12 lakh students had appeared in this year’s Class XII examination from February 15 to April 3. 

The top-performing region is Thiruvananthapuram with a pass percentage of 98.2, while the pass percentage is 92.93 in Chennai. Delhi recorded a pass percentage of 91.87. Patna performed worst with less than 67 percent. 

Central government-run Kendriya Vidyalayas recorded a success rate of 98.54 per cent. The Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas, which focuses on talented students from poor families, scored a 96.62 per cent success rate. The pass percentage of government-aided schools is at 88.49, while private schools tallied 82.59 per cent.

“The exams took place earlier than previous years. The results, which are usually announced by May third week, are being announced earlier too,” said CBSE chairperson Anita Karwal. 

Many students score over 90 per cent marks
While 17,693 students scored above 95 per cent, 94,299 students scored between 90-95 per cent marks. A total of 99,207 students have been placed in compartment category. Kendriya Vidyalayas have achieved the best pass percentage at 98.54

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
CBSE 12th result

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Trees uprooted as Cyclone Fani hits Odisha coast. (Photo: Siba Mohanty | EPS)
Cyclone Fani unleashes fury as it makes landfall near Puri
TNIE Explores: Where is Pariyerum Perumal's appa now?
Gallery
Extremely Severe cyclonic storm Fani made landfall at the Odisha coast near Puri at 8 AM. IN PIC: Street shops are seen collapsed due to gusty winds preceding the landfall of cyclone Fani on the outskirts of Puri. (Photo | AP)
Heavy rain pounds Odisha as Cyclone Fani makes landfall near Puri
Have you heard of a patron saint who is remembered annually through a unique celebration involving a parade of live snakes? Yes, you heard that right. Click to view photos! (Photos | AFP)
IN PHOTOS | This Italian village parades live snakes to celebrate Saint Dominic
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp