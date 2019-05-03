CBSE 12th results: South regions grab top spots

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Girls yet again exceeded boys in the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class XII results on Thursday, while Thiruvananthapuram was the best performing region in the country.

The overall pass percentage of 83.4 per cent is marginally better than last year’s 83.01 per cent. Girls recorded a pass percentage of 88.7, which was better than 79.4 per cent of boys. In fact, the first and second position went to the girls. Last year, boys had secured a higher pass percentage of 88.31 than girls who managed 78.99 per cent.

Toppers Hansika Shukla and Karishma Arora, both from Uttar Pradesh, scored 499 marks. Three girls with an identical score of 498 bagged the second rank. As many as 18 students got the third rank with 497 marks. More than 12 lakh students had appeared in this year’s Class XII examination from February 15 to April 3.

The top-performing region is Thiruvananthapuram with a pass percentage of 98.2, while the pass percentage is 92.93 in Chennai. Delhi recorded a pass percentage of 91.87. Patna performed worst with less than 67 percent.

Central government-run Kendriya Vidyalayas recorded a success rate of 98.54 per cent. The Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas, which focuses on talented students from poor families, scored a 96.62 per cent success rate. The pass percentage of government-aided schools is at 88.49, while private schools tallied 82.59 per cent.

“The exams took place earlier than previous years. The results, which are usually announced by May third week, are being announced earlier too,” said CBSE chairperson Anita Karwal.

Many students score over 90 per cent marks

While 17,693 students scored above 95 per cent, 94,299 students scored between 90-95 per cent marks. A total of 99,207 students have been placed in compartment category. Kendriya Vidyalayas have achieved the best pass percentage at 98.54