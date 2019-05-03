Chandigarh Diary

Harpreet Bajwa By

Express News Service

Chandigarh airport gets upgrade

Passengers at the Chandigarh International Airport will no longer have to face flight delays due to fog this winter. As the CAT-III landing system will be installed by December this year and installation work will begin from June. The Airports Authority of India (AAI) has allotted the work to TataPower SED, the company which is already in the process of upgrading the ILS to CAT-II. It is an instrument which allows the aircraft to operate in near-zero visibility during dense fog in winters.

Passport office faces shortage

The Regional Passport Office is facing a shortage of staff as out of the 36 sanctioned posts of officers authorized to issue passports only 11 have been filled. The rest have retired. The peak season for issuing passports is approaching and the staff shortage is going to increase the problems. The office has written to the Ministry of External Affairs in this regard.

In 20017, the office issued six lakh passports and last year 7.2 lakh passports. Each officer re-checks the application and sends and receives police verification from the district concerned. Then he makes sure the passport is printed, laminated and delivered besides keeping the record of each passport holder.

Scientific learning

To improve scientific learning among students, a graded paper for every type of student will be introduced under a programme for international students’ assessment. There will be three question papers A, B and C based on the difficulty level. If a student solves all the questions in level A one can proceed to the next level. This concept has been designed on the principle of video games so that students get an opportunity to go from one level to another. Students who don’t score well will be taught a few concepts daily and then appear for a weekly test.

Workshop for women inmates

To empower women prisoners at the high-security Burail Jail a special workshop will be held on May 4 by Gracia Raina Foundation. The foundation is owned by cricketer Suresh Raina and his wife Priyanka. Suresh Raina may attend the workshop and talk to inmates. Around 70 women inmates will attend this workshop which will be conducted by a team from the foundation, including two women psychiatrists and woman gynaecologist from Government Multi Specialty Hospital.