Congress now a fringe player, says Jaitley

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The BJP lashed out at the Congress a day after Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said her party had chosen candidates in UP in such a manner that they would cut into the votes of the saffron outfit instead of damaging the SP-BSP alliance nominees.

Noting that the Congress, which once won more than 400 Lok Sabha seats and more than 200 in 2009, was now reduced to 40-70 seats, Union Minister Arun Jaitely said the Congress had now become a fringe player in Indian politics. “This (Priyanka’s comments) is a confessional statement that the Congress has become a fringe organisation, which used to be a mainstream political outfit,” Jaitley told reporters.