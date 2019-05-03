Home Nation

Congress now a fringe player, says Jaitley

The BJP lashed out at the Congress a day after Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said her party had chosen candidates in UP in such a manner that they would cut into the votes of the saffron outfit instead

Published: 03rd May 2019 08:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd May 2019 08:14 AM   |  A+A-

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The BJP lashed out at the Congress a day after Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said her party had chosen candidates in UP in such a manner that they would cut into the votes of the saffron outfit instead of damaging the SP-BSP alliance nominees.

Noting that the Congress, which once won more than 400 Lok Sabha seats and more than 200 in 2009, was now reduced to 40-70 seats, Union Minister Arun Jaitely said the Congress had now become a fringe player in Indian politics. “This (Priyanka’s comments) is a confessional statement that the Congress has become a fringe organisation, which used to be a mainstream political outfit,” Jaitley told reporters.  

