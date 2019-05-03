Home Nation

EC issues notice to Yogi for communal remarks

Last month, the EC had taken action against Yogi for making communal remarks in Meerut and barred him from campaigning for 72 hours.

Yogi Adityanath , Uttar Pradesh CM

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (File | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: The Election Commission on Thursday issued a show-cause notice to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for violating the model code of conduct (MCC) by making communal remarks against Muslims.

The Commission cited Yogi's April 19 speech in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal where he spoke against Muslims while addressing voters, saying: "Do you want to keep the nations in hands of anti-nationals, sons of Babur...? Do you want to give the reigns in the hands of opponents of Bajarangbali?"

Last month, the EC had taken action against Yogi for making communal remarks in Meerut and barred him from campaigning for 72 hours.

Reminding Yogi of the action, Commission in the notice said it is prima facie of the opinion that he violated the MCC by making impugned statements in Sambhal.

"Now, therefore, the Commission, after considering the available material and extant instructions on the matter, has decided to provide an opportunity to explain your stand regarding the said statement. Your explanation shall be submitted within 24 hours of receipt of this notice, failing which the Commission shall take a decision without further reference to you," reads the notice.

Yogi Adityanath

Comments

