Haryana cops nab 1054 criminals in crackdown ahead of Lok Sabha polls

The crackdown which began on March 20 is part of a special drive to ensure free, fair and incident-free parliamentary elections in the state

Published: 03rd May 2019

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

Coming down heavily on notorious criminals in the state ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, Haryana police have arrested 1054 proclaimed offenders, bail jumpers and hardened criminals during a special month-long drive which concluded on April 20.

Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order), Haryana, Navdeep Singh Virk said 1054 accused were nabbed including 422 proclaimed offenders, 582 bail jumpers and 50 hardened criminals. The crackdown which began on March 20 is part of a special drive to ensure free, fair and incident-free parliamentary elections in the state.

During this period, police also seized 243 illegal pistols, 324 cartridges, 15 knives and 200 grams of gun powder from the possession of those arrested who were involved in robbery, loot, burglary, snatching and other heinous crimes.

"Intensifying efforts to check the crime graph, we have achieved the desired results through this drive. This has been possible due to the dedication and hard work of our police personnel," said Virk.

Divulging details about the arrest, Virk said 360 proclaimed offenders, 468 bail jumpers and 50 hardcore criminals were apprehended by the various units of district superintendents of police and DCPs while 62 proclaimed offenders and 114 bail jumpers were nabbed by a team of the state crime branch.

Virk said the maximum number of 46 proclaimed offenders were arrested in Faridabad district followed by 38 in Nuh and 33 in Sonipat. Similarly, Rohtak district saw the arrest of the most bail jumpers with 57 followed by 53 each in Faridabad and Karnal and 33 in Sonipat. With regard to hardcore criminals, eight were apprehended in Ambala, seven in Jhajjar and six in Rewari during this period. 

"Our drive to nab most wanted criminals is going on across the state and further instilling a sense of security and safety among the masses," he added.
 

