Hizbul commander Lateef Tiger likely among 2 militants killed in J&K's Shopian

By IANS

SRINAGAR: Lateef Tiger, a top Hizbul commander and a close associate of the slain separatist poster boy Burhan Wani was among the two militants killed on Friday by security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district, sources said.

Clashes erupted in Anantnag, as news of Tiger's possible elimination spread. Lateef Tiger belonged to Awantipora town of Pulwama district.

A few of the other areas in South Kashmir were also reporting clashes as news of the encounter spread despite authorities suspended mobile Internet facility in all the four south Kashmir districts.

Tiger was killed in Adkhara village of Imam Sahib area and with the end of Lateef Ahmad Dar -- 11 out of 12 members of the so-called 'Burhan Brigade' in south Kashmir is all but over. Only of the remaining 12, Tariq Pandit, was arrested by the security forces in 2016.

Police said one army soldier was injured in the operation that was still underway as a third militant was still engaging the security forces.