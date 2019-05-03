Home Nation

Lok Sabha elections 2019: It’s ‘Narendra Modi’ Vs Congress in Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s Ranchi

The lotus is in for a sharp challenge this time more so from its own five-time MP Ram Tahal Choudhary, who has turned a rebel and spoilt the equation.

Published: 03rd May 2019 08:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd May 2019 08:20 AM   |  A+A-

By Mukesh Ranjan
Express News Service

RANCHI:  Ranchi, known as cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s home city— has unmistakably been Saffron hued politically for close to two decades and its denizens complain of the traffic snarls, the congested streets and lack of employ. They also complain that ‘none of the MP’s’ they elected, ever cared.
However, the lotus is in for a sharp challenge this time more so from its own five-time MP Ram Tahal Choudhary, who has turned a rebel and spoilt the equation.

The BJP faces a determined Congress challenge too from the redoubtable veteran Subodh Kant Sahay, a former Union minister even as Tahal’s Kurmi vote base numbering over 4.5 lakh is set to split heavily and affect the BJP debutant Sanjay Seth, a noted businessman.“Sanjay Seth is supposed to be close to CM Raghubar Das but was never been an active politician. He is dwarfed by Sahay who kept to the ground, reviving people’s connect despite losing in 2014 to Ram Tahal,” said Prajeet Charan, a local. 

FOLLOW OUR ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

“Seth has to rely on Modi magic and the latter’s achievements at the Centre over the last five years to win Ranchi,” he added.Sahay, a seasoned politician, is banking on his field work during the last five years and has also been raising local issues to woo the voters. Promising green and clean city to the people, Sahay claims that the ‘visionless BJP government’ has messed up with Ranchi in the name of development and has converted it into an urban slum. 

Sahay, who is also popularly known as ‘Subodh Bhaiya’, has an edge over the BJP candidate since he had hit the roads early to interact with over 16 lakh voters in six assembly segments - namely Ranchi, Hatia, Silli, Khijri, Ichagarh and Kanke, even before the candidature of Sanjay Seth was announced. Since Sahay is a candidate of Mahagathbandhan, he also enjoys support of JMM, RJD and left parties which have good presence.

Choudhary and Sahay have been age-old rivals in Ranchi. Chaudhary first won from Ranchi in 1991 defeating Subodh Kant Sahay and retained the seat till 2004, before losing to Sahay for two terms. In 2014, Choudhary again defeated Sahay by 1.99 lakh votes.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Lok Sabha elections 2019 India elections 2019 Mahendra Singh Dhoni Dhoni Ranchi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Trees uprooted as Cyclone Fani hits Odisha coast. (Photo: Siba Mohanty | EPS)
Cyclone Fani unleashes fury as it makes landfall near Puri
TNIE Explores: Where is Pariyerum Perumal's appa now?
Gallery
Extremely Severe cyclonic storm Fani made landfall at the Odisha coast near Puri at 8 AM. IN PIC: Street shops are seen collapsed due to gusty winds preceding the landfall of cyclone Fani on the outskirts of Puri. (Photo | AP)
Heavy rain pounds Odisha as Cyclone Fani makes landfall near Puri
Have you heard of a patron saint who is remembered annually through a unique celebration involving a parade of live snakes? Yes, you heard that right. Click to view photos! (Photos | AFP)
IN PHOTOS | This Italian village parades live snakes to celebrate Saint Dominic
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp