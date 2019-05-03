Home Nation

Lok Sabha elections 2019: AAP Gandhi Nagar MLA joins BJP

'I worked for the AAP for 15 years. I was hurt by a lack of respect and a peculiar type of functioning in the party. It has detracted from its original path', the MLA said.

Published: 03rd May 2019

Aam Aadmi Party MLA from Gandhi Nagar Anil Bajpai. (Photo | BJP Twitter)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Aam Aadmi Party MLA from Gandhi Nagar Anil Bajpai Friday joined the BJP.

The move comes at a time when AAP leaders, including Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, have accused the BJP of indulging in horse-trading Bajpai joined the BJP in presence of national vice president and Delhi BJP in-charge Shyam Jaju, and Union Minister Vijay Goel, at the Delhi unit office here.

"I worked for the AAP for 15 years. I was hurt by a lack of respect and a peculiar type of functioning in the party. It has detracted from its original path", he said.

On Wednesday, Sisodia alleged that the BJP offered Rs 10 crore each to seven AAP MLAs to switch sides.

However, Bajpai denied having taken money for joining the BJP and said Kejriwal is in the habit of making allegations and then tendering apologies.

Former Delhi BJP president and Union minister Goel Thursday claimed not seven but 14 AAP MLAs were in touch with his party and wanted to quit AAP due to "frustration and humiliation".

Three municipal councillors of AAP also joined the BJP.

