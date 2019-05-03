Home Nation

Lok Sabha elections 2019: BJP busy doing ads as farmers suffer, says Priyanka Gandhi

Priyanka Gandhi is on her sixth visit to Rae Bareli, her mother Sonia Gandhi's constituency, in the last month-and-a-half.

Published: 03rd May 2019 05:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd May 2019 05:58 PM   |  A+A-

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi (File Photo | PTI)

By IANS

RAE BARELI: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday hit out at the BJP government for turning farmers into "watchmen" (chowkidars) and said that the government was busy doing advertisements, while the reality was completely different.

Addressing farmers in a village here, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra asked, "How many problems are you people facing from stray cattle?

"Have cow sheds been built as promised? When I visited Faizabad last month, our party candidate showed me a small shed that had been built only recently."

ALSO READ: Stopped children from raising wrong slogans, says Priyanka Gandhi

Criticising the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh, she said, "What is the condition of farmers in the state? The person who calls himself the 'watchman' (chowkidar) of the country, has turned India's farmers into watchmen by making them sit in their farms to watch over their crops."

"They made false promises and only told lies. Only advertisements are being done and the reality is completely different," she added.

FOLLOW OUR FULL ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

The Congress General Secretary, who is also in-charge of eastern Uttar Pradesh, is on her sixth visit to Rae Bareli, her mother Sonia Gandhi's constituency, in the last month-and-a-half.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will also address a rally here in support of BJP candidate Dinesh Pratap Singh later today.

Rae Bareli will vote on May 6 in the fourth phase.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Priyanka Gandhi Lok Sabha elections 2019 Lok Sabha polls 2019 Indian elections 2019 General elections 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Trees uprooted as Cyclone Fani hits Odisha coast. (Photo: Siba Mohanty | EPS)
Cyclone Fani unleashes fury as it makes landfall near Puri
TNIE Explores: Where is Pariyerum Perumal's appa now?
Gallery
Extremely Severe cyclonic storm Fani made landfall at the Odisha coast near Puri at 8 AM. IN PIC: Street shops are seen collapsed due to gusty winds preceding the landfall of cyclone Fani on the outskirts of Puri. (Photo | AP)
Heavy rain pounds Odisha as Cyclone Fani makes landfall near Puri
Have you heard of a patron saint who is remembered annually through a unique celebration involving a parade of live snakes? Yes, you heard that right. Click to view photos! (Photos | AFP)
IN PHOTOS | This Italian village parades live snakes to celebrate Saint Dominic
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp