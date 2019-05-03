Lok Sabha elections 2019: BJP busy doing ads as farmers suffer, says Priyanka Gandhi

By IANS

RAE BARELI: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday hit out at the BJP government for turning farmers into "watchmen" (chowkidars) and said that the government was busy doing advertisements, while the reality was completely different.

Addressing farmers in a village here, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra asked, "How many problems are you people facing from stray cattle?

"Have cow sheds been built as promised? When I visited Faizabad last month, our party candidate showed me a small shed that had been built only recently."

Criticising the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh, she said, "What is the condition of farmers in the state? The person who calls himself the 'watchman' (chowkidar) of the country, has turned India's farmers into watchmen by making them sit in their farms to watch over their crops."

"They made false promises and only told lies. Only advertisements are being done and the reality is completely different," she added.

The Congress General Secretary, who is also in-charge of eastern Uttar Pradesh, is on her sixth visit to Rae Bareli, her mother Sonia Gandhi's constituency, in the last month-and-a-half.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will also address a rally here in support of BJP candidate Dinesh Pratap Singh later today.

Rae Bareli will vote on May 6 in the fourth phase.