LPG cylinders to carry poll awareness message in Patna, encouraging women voters 

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

PATNA: The Patna district administration in Bihar has adopted a noble initiative to make aware the electorate of their right to vote without fail that may help increasing polling percentage also.

The LPG cylinders would carry the messages motivating the people to cast their votes on May 19, the day Patna will go in polling.

Launching this kind of initiative on Wednesday evening, Patna DM Kumar Ravi said the LPG cylinders delivered at door to door, have been tagged with stickers carrying a message to "first vote then in kitchen".

"The women voters are highly enthusiastic and will certainly motivate their counterparts in families to make huge turnout at polling booths", he said, adding that the cylinders have got district's logo.

A toll-free voter helpline number has also been added in the stickers pasted on the cylinders so that a voter can make a poll related any kind of enquiry.

To begin with, 60000 LPG cylinders will be delivering this kind of message through its local distribution outlets.

In another initiative aimed at showing the growing empowerment to women in Patna's neighbouring Vaishali district, the administration has set up 59 polling booths in and around the Hajipur urban areas exclusively for women voters, manned by women.

Vaishali DM Rajiv Raushan said the entire polling procedures including the safety and security of polling booths would be manned by 285 women poll personnel and security officers in Hajipur.

"This has been done in order to show how empowerment to women in all spheres of life is going -on the land of world's first democratic and republic site -Vaishali", he said, adding that ruins of world's first republican Lichchhavi dynasty at Vaishali Garh still exist.

He said webcasting would be done throughout the polling times from all the 59 woman manned polling booths.