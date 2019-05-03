Home Nation

LS polls 2019: ECI seeks details of expenses of Raj Thackeray's rallies

As per reports, Thackeray conducted nearly a dozen public rallies for the Lok Sabha elections although his party did not field a single candidate for the polls.

Published: 03rd May 2019 12:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd May 2019 12:00 PM   |  A+A-

Raj Thackeray

MNS chief Raj Thackeray (File | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has asked for details of expenses of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray's rallies, Additional Chief Electoral Officer Dilip Shinde said on Thursday.

Targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah, Thackeray appealed voters not to cast their votes in favour of the party and its alliance partners in order to ensure Modi's defeat in the general elections.

A week after Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sunil Arora announced the schedule of Lok Sabha elections, Thackeray announced that MNS will not contest the ongoing elections.

FOLLOW OUR FULL ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

Seven-phase elections, which began on April 11, will culminate on May 19, and results will be declared on May 23.

In the 2014 general elections, MNS was unable to win any seat.

 

