'Missing' posters for Rahul Gandhi appear in Amethi

'Missing' posters for Rahul Gandhi have appeared several times in his constituency in Uttar Pradesh.

Published: 03rd May 2019 02:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd May 2019 02:11 PM   |  A+A-

Congress president Rahul Gandhi

Congress President Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | PTI)

By IANS

LUCKNOW: Posters claiming that Congress President Rahul Gandhi was 'missing' from his parliamentary constituency appeared overnight in Amethi, but were pulled down on the orders of the Returning Officer following complaints from the Congress party.

The posters carrying photographs of people, apparently from Amethi, asked: "15 years x 365 days 5,475 days. Where was Amethi MP?"

It was not clear who got the posters printed and pasted across the constituency.

Interestingly, this was not the first time such posters appeared in Amethi. 'Missing' posters for Rahul Gandhi have appeared several times in his constituency in Uttar Pradesh.

Trees uprooted as Cyclone Fani hits Odisha coast. (Photo: Siba Mohanty | EPS)
Extremely Severe cyclonic storm Fani made landfall at the Odisha coast near Puri at 8 AM. IN PIC: Street shops are seen collapsed due to gusty winds preceding the landfall of cyclone Fani on the outskirts of Puri. (Photo | AP)
Have you heard of a patron saint who is remembered annually through a unique celebration involving a parade of live snakes? Yes, you heard that right. Click to view photos! (Photos | AFP)
