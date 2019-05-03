Home Nation

NCPCR notice to Priyanka Gandhi over use of children in electioneering

It also underlined that the Bombay High Court in an order on August 4, 2014 said that children should not be included in election campaigns.

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra meets her supporters during an election campaign for Lok Sabha elections. (Photo | PTI)

NEW DELHI: The apex child rights body, NCPCR, has issued a notice to Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra over alleged use of children in election campaigning.

The details of the complaint or the complainant were not provided to the media.

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) stated that the complaint pertains to a video in which children were seen using abusive language in front of Gandhi.

In its notice, the child rights body objected to the use of children in election campaigning.

It also underlined that the Bombay High Court in an order on August 4, 2014 said that children should not be included in election campaigns.

The body has asked the Congress general secretary to provide details, within three days, of the names and addresses of these children, places where sloganeering took place and how the children reached there.

