Home Nation

NEET to use jammers to deter exam cheaters

This year’s NEET — the competitive examination for the country’s medical and dental colleges — is scheduled to be held the coming Sunday.

Published: 03rd May 2019 08:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd May 2019 08:37 AM   |  A+A-

NEET application

NEET application. (Representational image)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  In a first, the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) will use mobile jammers to prevent malpractice by candidates. According to sources, 38,000 jammers would be used for the test in which 15 lakh students are expected to appear. 

This year’s NEET — the competitive examination for the country’s medical and dental colleges — is scheduled to be held the coming Sunday. It is going to be a pen-paper mode test across 154 cities in India.

The National Testing Agency, which is conducting the NEET, had already used jammers in two phases of JEE (Main) examination this year. The agency was formed last year to conduct specialised entrance tests.
A senior official said many countries use jammers to prevent students from accessing the internet via smartphones or transmitters to find answers. 

According to HRD ministry sources, instances of question paper leak in Class X and XII exams had put a question mark on the credibility of central level examinations. The government is relying on technology like never before to prevent such incidents in future, they added. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
NEET mobile jammers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Trees uprooted as Cyclone Fani hits Odisha coast. (Photo: Siba Mohanty | EPS)
Cyclone Fani unleashes fury as it makes landfall near Puri
TNIE Explores: Where is Pariyerum Perumal's appa now?
Gallery
Extremely Severe cyclonic storm Fani made landfall at the Odisha coast near Puri at 8 AM. IN PIC: Street shops are seen collapsed due to gusty winds preceding the landfall of cyclone Fani on the outskirts of Puri. (Photo | AP)
Heavy rain pounds Odisha as Cyclone Fani makes landfall near Puri
Have you heard of a patron saint who is remembered annually through a unique celebration involving a parade of live snakes? Yes, you heard that right. Click to view photos! (Photos | AFP)
IN PHOTOS | This Italian village parades live snakes to celebrate Saint Dominic
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp