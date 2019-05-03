NEET to use jammers to deter exam cheaters

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In a first, the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) will use mobile jammers to prevent malpractice by candidates. According to sources, 38,000 jammers would be used for the test in which 15 lakh students are expected to appear.

This year’s NEET — the competitive examination for the country’s medical and dental colleges — is scheduled to be held the coming Sunday. It is going to be a pen-paper mode test across 154 cities in India.

The National Testing Agency, which is conducting the NEET, had already used jammers in two phases of JEE (Main) examination this year. The agency was formed last year to conduct specialised entrance tests.

A senior official said many countries use jammers to prevent students from accessing the internet via smartphones or transmitters to find answers.

According to HRD ministry sources, instances of question paper leak in Class X and XII exams had put a question mark on the credibility of central level examinations. The government is relying on technology like never before to prevent such incidents in future, they added.