Nepalese Army says porter, officer not sure of Yeti evidence

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Busting claims made by the Indian Army about the sighting of a Yeti footprint, the Nepalese Army on Thursday denied any evidence of the same. Nepalese Army spokesperson Brigadier General Bigyan Dev Pandey told this newspaper that neither the porter nor the liaison officer is sure that the footprint was of the Yeti. “The porters told us that they have seen such footprints earlier.”

“Our porters and the officer have not seen any such evidence and there is confusion on the date of the event, which according to our men was April 11.” Also, in such cases a procedure is followed, the Nepal Army spokesperson said.