Home Nation

Nepalese Army says porter, officer not sure of Yeti evidence

Busting claims made by the Indian Army about the sighting of a Yeti footprint, the Nepalese Army on Thursday denied any evidence of the same. 

Published: 03rd May 2019 09:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd May 2019 09:08 AM   |  A+A-

Yeti

Footprints of Yeti tweeted by Indian Army's Expedition team. (Photo | Twitter, ADG PI - INDIAN ARMY)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Busting claims made by the Indian Army about the sighting of a Yeti footprint, the Nepalese Army on Thursday denied any evidence of the same. Nepalese Army spokesperson Brigadier General Bigyan Dev Pandey told this newspaper that neither the porter nor the liaison officer is sure that the footprint was of the Yeti. “The porters told us that they have seen such footprints earlier.” 

ALSO READ: Is 'Yeti' real? Indian Army tweets footprints of mythical creature and Twitter is divided

“Our porters and the officer have not seen any such evidence and there is confusion on the date of the event, which according to our men was April 11.” Also, in such cases a procedure is followed, the Nepal Army spokesperson said. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Indian Army Yeti Nepalese Army

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Trees uprooted as Cyclone Fani hits Odisha coast. (Photo: Siba Mohanty | EPS)
Cyclone Fani unleashes fury as it makes landfall near Puri
TNIE Explores: Where is Pariyerum Perumal's appa now?
Gallery
Extremely Severe cyclonic storm Fani made landfall at the Odisha coast near Puri at 8 AM. IN PIC: Street shops are seen collapsed due to gusty winds preceding the landfall of cyclone Fani on the outskirts of Puri. (Photo | AP)
Heavy rain pounds Odisha as Cyclone Fani makes landfall near Puri
Have you heard of a patron saint who is remembered annually through a unique celebration involving a parade of live snakes? Yes, you heard that right. Click to view photos! (Photos | AFP)
IN PHOTOS | This Italian village parades live snakes to celebrate Saint Dominic
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp