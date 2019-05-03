Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot says RSS should do politics on front foot

By IANS

JAIPUR: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday made a scathing attack on the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) in a series of tweets, saying the right-wing organisation should do politics on front foot.

Gehlot tweeted, "The RSS must do politics on the front foot. Congress is strong enough to fight back. Let's fight it out in the open. Let's see who has what policies, what programmes and what ideals. Let's say what we want and then let the people decide. Politics from behind the curtains is not in the interest of the country."

"The way RSS leaders are giving backhand support to the BJP, indulging in politics and enjoying its benefits while staying behind the scenes. It would be better if the Sangh announces itself as a political party. They should take my advice very seriously, discuss it and come forward," Gehlot said.

In another tweet, the Chief Minister said: "The RSS was banned after the killing of Mahatma Gandhi. At that time it had written to Sardar (Vallabhbhai) Patel saying that it would never take part in politics in the future and would function as a cultural organisation. However, now they have jumped into the political arena, spreading rumours and misleading the people."