Russian-origin destroyer INS Ranjit to be decommissioned

INS Ranjit

INS Ranjit (File Photo | ANI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: INS Ranjit, Indian Navy's frontline missile destroyer of Russian origin, will be decommissioned on Monday after 36 years of service.

It is the first of the five Rajput class destroyer to go out of service ending one of the finest chapters in Indian naval history.

Ranjit is originally a Kashin class destroyer and will carry the naval ensign for the last time at naval dockyard Vishakhapattanam in a ceremony to be presided over by former Navy Chief Admiral Devendra Kumar Joshi, who is now Lieutenant Governor of the Andaman and Nicobar.

The destroyer was built as Yard 2203 in the 61 Communards shipyard in Nikolev in Ukraine in the late 1970s.

Its original Russian name is "Lovkly" meaning "agile".

It was commissioned into the Indian Navy in September 1983 with Captain Vishnu Bhagwat, who went on to become Navy chief from 1996 to 1998, in charge.

Rajput class destroyers were first to be fitted with Brahmos supersonic cruise missiles.

The destroyer has been the flag ship of both the eastern and western fleet.

