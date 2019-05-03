Smriti Irani 'gloats' after son scores 91% in CBSE Class 12 exams

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Union Minister Smriti Irani was on cloud 9 on Thursday not due to political reasons but her son scoring 91 per cent marks in the Class 12 CBSE examinations.

"Ok saying it out loud - proud of my son Zohr, not only did he come back with a bronze medal from the World Kempo Championship also scored well in 12 th boards. Best of 4 - 91%, special yahoo for 94% in economics. Maaf karna, today I'm just a gloating Mom," Irani tweeted.

The results for the Class 12 exams were announced by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Thursday.

Girls have outshone boys yet again with a pass percentage of 88.70 which is 9 percentage points more than that of boys' 79.40 per cent.