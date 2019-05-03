Uttar Pradesh: Minority community members threaten to leave village over abduction of girl

By PTI

MUZAFFARNAGAR: People belonging to minority community have threatened to leave their village here if a girl, allegedly abducted by youths of another community, is not recovered.

A police officer said a case has been registered against the accused -- Sachin and his two associates Mohit and Vipin Kumar -- for allegedly abducting the girl from the village in Jansath town of the district.

Members of the minority community Thursday convened a panchayat and resolved that they will leave the village if police failed to recover the girl within two days.

They also alleged that the family of the main accused was threatening them to withdraw the case.

The mother of the girl has lodged a complaint with the police alleging that her 17-year-old daughter was abducted by the accused from her wheat field on April 24.