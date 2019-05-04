Home Nation

22 lakh government jobs to be filled within a year of Congress forming government: Rahul Gandhi

Rahul also said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP had stayed silent on the promises made in 2014 as they were not yet fulfilled.

Published: 04th May 2019 12:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th May 2019 12:30 AM   |  A+A-

Congress President Rahul Gandhi. (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

BHARATPUR (Rajasthan): There are twenty-two lakh government jobs lying vacant in the country and as soon as Congress comes to power we will ensure those positions are filled within a year said Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Friday.

"Lakhs of youth were made unemployed by the Modi government but today 22 lakh government jobs are vacant. I promise you that within a year of us coming to power we will fill all the positions," he said speaking at an election rally here.

"Modiji doesn't talk about employment, neither can he say anything on nor does he talk about the promise of depositing 15 lakhs in your bank accounts now. But listen to his speeches from 2014, these were his big promises," he said.

Gandhi also promised a separate budget for farmers if voted to power.

He also spoke about implementing the NYAY scheme under which Congress has promised Rs 72,000 to poor families every year if the party is voted to power.

Rajasthan saw polling on April 29 in the fourth phase of the Lok Sabha electios and will see polling again on May 6 in the fifth phase. The counting of votes will begin on May 23.

