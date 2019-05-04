A major fire at cotton factory in Patna

Home Nation

Published: 04th May 2019 02:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th May 2019 03:06 PM   |  A+A-

Patna Firefighters douse a fire that broke out in a cotton godown in Patna Saturday May 4 2019. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

PATNA: In a major fire, bundles of cotton, worth lakhs of rupees, were reduced to ashes in a Patna city based cotton factory Saturday in Bihar. The fire suspected erupted in the factory due to a failure in electric short-circuit and engulfed the entire factory within half an hour.

According to local police sources, fire was devastating to such an extent that it took more than 3 hours to get doused by the fire-tenders.

When a fire broke out, hundreds of local residents, labourers and traders rushed to the site and tried their best to extinguish the flame erupting about 10 to 15 feet in height. 

"It was one of the worst fire incidents of last few years", said the police, adding that a probe would be conducted to assess whether the fire safety measures were maintained or not in the factory. 

