After Priyanka, now EC seeks Kirron Kher's reply over campaign video featuring children

Harpreet Bajwa By

Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Kirron Kher, the sitting BJP MP and Lok Sabha candidate from here has landed in a controversy after her close aid was seen using children for election campaigning.

The Election Commission has issued a notice to her after a video went viral on Twitter in which children are seen campaigning for Kher. This comes a day after Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi, was also issued notice by National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR).

ALSO READ: NCPCR notice to Priyanka Gandhi over use of children in electioneering

In the eight-minute video shared by Kher's close aid, Mahesh Inder Sidhu is seen using children to seek votes for her. Sidhu, a party councillor from Ward no 1 (Sectors 1-11) has also been issued notice along with Kher and reply is sought from both of them.

It also mentions that in January 2017, the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights had requested the Election Commission to ensure children are not involved in any kind of election-related activity either by political parties or the election officials. The commission has asked all the political parties and it’s officials to follow these instructions in letter and spirit.

Kher is locked in a three-way fight from the city with former union minister and four-time MP of Congress Pawan Bansal and another former union minister Harmohan Dhawan who had some time back joined the AAP.