Home Nation

After Priyanka, now EC seeks Kirron Kher's reply over campaign video featuring children

In the eight-minute video shared by Kher's close aid, Mahesh Inder Sidhu is seen using children to seek votes for her.

Published: 04th May 2019 12:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th May 2019 04:08 PM   |  A+A-

Kirron Kher. (Photo | PTI)

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Kirron Kher, the sitting BJP MP and Lok Sabha candidate from here has landed in a controversy after her close aid was seen using children for election campaigning.

The Election Commission has issued a notice to her after a video went viral on Twitter in which children are seen campaigning for Kher. This comes a day after Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi, was also issued notice by National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR).

ALSO READ: NCPCR notice to Priyanka Gandhi over use of children in electioneering

In the eight-minute video shared by Kher's close aid, Mahesh Inder Sidhu is seen using children to seek votes for her. Sidhu, a party councillor from Ward no 1 (Sectors 1-11) has also been issued notice along with Kher and reply is sought from both of them.

It also mentions that in January 2017, the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights had requested the Election Commission to ensure children are not involved in any kind of election-related activity either by political parties or the election officials. The commission has asked all the political parties and it’s officials to follow these instructions in letter and spirit.

Kher is locked in a three-way fight from the city with former union minister and four-time MP of Congress Pawan Bansal and another former union minister Harmohan Dhawan who had some time back joined the AAP.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Election Commission BJP Kirron Kher Twitter Lok Sabha elections 2019 Lok Sabha Polls 2019 General Elections 2019 NCPCR

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A man in red T-shirt slaps Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. (Photo | Screengrab from the video)
WATCH | Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal gets slapped again
Plane with no deaths Damaged structures and tress are seen amid gusty winds of cyclone Fani. (Photo: AP)
WATCH | Cyclone Fani weakens after causing massive destruction in Odisha
Gallery
Shubman Gill showed maturity beyond years as Kolkata Knight Riders knocked out Kings XI Punjab by seven wickets. (Photo | AP)
Shubman Gill helps KKR knock KXIP out of IPL 2019
Extremely Severe cyclonic storm Fani made landfall at the Odisha coast near Puri at 8 AM. IN PIC: Street shops are seen collapsed due to gusty winds preceding the landfall of cyclone Fani on the outskirts of Puri. (Photo | AP)
Heavy rain pounds Odisha as Cyclone Fani makes landfall near Puri
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp