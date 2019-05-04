Home Nation

Fate of two former CMs to be decided in Jharkhand phase II

First Chief Minister of Jharkhand Babulal Marandi is fighting from the Koderma seat while in Khuti, the BJP has fielded three-time Chief Minister Arjun Munda against the Congress' Kalicharan Munda.

Published: 04th May 2019 03:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th May 2019 03:41 PM   |  A+A-

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and former Jharkhand chief minister Arjun Munda during an election rally in the state. Munda is the BJP candidate from Khunti | Pti

By IANS

RANCHI: The fate of two former Chief Ministers and a central Minister will be decided in Jharkhand's second phase of polling in the Lok Sabha elections slated for May 6, as campaigning ends on Saturday evening.

On May 6, polling will take place for four Lok Sabha seats -- Ranchi, Khuti, Hazaribagh and Koderma.

All eyes are on Khuti, Koderma and Hazaribagh. First Chief Minister of Jharkhand Babulal Marandi who is also the President of the Jharkhand Vikas Morcha-Prajatantrik (JVM-P) party, is fighting from the Koderma seat.

He was elected to the Lok Sabha from Koderma in 2004 and 2009. He was Chief Minister from November 2000 to March 2003. Marandi is the joint candidate of four opposition parties -- Congress, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and JVM-P -- which have formed a grand alliance in the state.

He is pitted against the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Annapurna Devi who was the RJD's state president and had joined the BJP after the announcement of the polls. In Khuti, the BJP has fielded three-time Chief Minister Arjun Munda against the Congress' Kalicharan Munda.

In Hazaribagh, Minister of State for Civil Aviation Jayant Sinha is in a direct fight with Congress candidate Gopal Sahu.

In Ranchi, the fight is interesting as rebel BJP MP Ramtahal Chaudhary is contesting as an Independent against the saffron party's Sanjay Seth and the Congress' Subodhkant Sahay, a former Union Minister. There are 61 candidates in the fray with 65,87,028 eligible voters.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Lok Sabha Elections 2019 Lok Sabha Polls 2019 General elections 2019 Arjun Munda Babulal Marandi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A man in red T-shirt slaps Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. (Photo | Screengrab from the video)
WATCH | Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal gets slapped again
Plane with no deaths Damaged structures and tress are seen amid gusty winds of cyclone Fani. (Photo: AP)
WATCH | Cyclone Fani weakens after causing massive destruction in Odisha
Gallery
Shubman Gill showed maturity beyond years as Kolkata Knight Riders knocked out Kings XI Punjab by seven wickets. (Photo | AP)
Shubman Gill helps KKR knock KXIP out of IPL 2019
Extremely Severe cyclonic storm Fani made landfall at the Odisha coast near Puri at 8 AM. IN PIC: Street shops are seen collapsed due to gusty winds preceding the landfall of cyclone Fani on the outskirts of Puri. (Photo | AP)
Heavy rain pounds Odisha as Cyclone Fani makes landfall near Puri
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp