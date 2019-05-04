Guwahati Diaries

Home Nation

While Yoko Sizzlers opened an outlet in Guwahati and a stolen idol was recovered, a jumbo created a menace for traffic in Guwahati.

The elephant being lifted by a crane

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Yoko Sizzlers in Guwahati

Restaurant chain Yoko Sizzlers has made an entry into the Northeast by opening an outlet in Guwahati. The inaugural ceremony was attended among others by well-known Assamese actress Nishita Goswami. Yoko Sizzlers was established in 1986 by the YH Rizvi group of companies. The restaurant menu ranges from steaks, mutton, chicken, seafood and vegetarian dishes. It also has a range of soups, cocktails, salads, rice delights, mini-meals, sandwiches and desserts. “We are extremely glad to bring Yoko Sizzlers to Guwahati and to the people of the Northeast. For the first time, the region will experience 44 varieties of sizzlers,” franchisee owner Neena Brahma said.

Stolen idol recovered

Five months since the historic Ugratara Devalaya (temple) was burgled, the Golaghat police have managed to recover the centuries-old stolen idol of Goddess Tara from Lower Assam’s Nalbari district. Six people, involved in the burglary, were also arrested.

The idol was stolen on the night of November 15. Assam’s Director General of Police Kuladhar Saikia said he had alerted the police chiefs of all districts to search for the idol and nab the burglars. Located at Uzan Bazar, the temple is revered as one of the 51 Shakti shrines in the country. It was built in 1725 during the reign of legendary Ahom king Siva Singha. 

Sonowal prods railways

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal has prodded railway authorities to step up repair work at the old Saraighat rail-cum-road bridge, the first such facility over the mighty Brahmaputra river in the state.

After reviewing the progress of work, he urged authorities to do the job in three shifts. As vehicular traffic on the bridge was suspended due to repair work, it is causing serious traffic snarls every day. Currently, the second bridge, located beside the old one, is being used for vehicular traffic. 

Jumbo brings traffic to a halt

A wild elephant brought vehicular traffic on one side of a Guwahati road to a halt on Tuesday. After ostensibly straying out of the nearby Amchang Wildlife Sanctuary, the elephant walked through localities before arriving on the GS Road. Forest officials made several attempts to guide it to Guwahati Zoo. However, the jumbo kept walking on the road. Eventually after several hours, it was tranquilized. Later, it was taken back to the sanctuary. The elephant walked about 25 km from the sanctuary to the Congress headquarters. While some pedestrians were scared on seeing the pachyderm walking along the road, others followed and took its photos on their mobile phones. 

