Home Nation

Last active Burhan group militant killed by forces in Shopian encounter

He added that as the security personnel zeroed-in on the house, the militants unleashed heavy fire on the security team from the house.

Published: 04th May 2019 09:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th May 2019 09:22 AM   |  A+A-

The damaged house where the three militants were holed-up during the gunfight between security forces and terrorists in Shopian on Friday | zahoor punjabi

By Express News Service

SRI NAGAR:  A top Hizbul Mujahideen militant, who was the last active member of Burhan Wani’s group of 11, was among three militants killed in an encounter with security forces in the restive Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday. Acting on specific information that a group of militants, including top Hizbul commander Latief Tiger, were hiding in a house at Adkhara village of Imam Sahab area, a joint team of police, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and army personnel launched a search operation in the village in the wee hours of Friday, a police officer said.

He added that as the security personnel zeroed-in on the house, the militants unleashed heavy fire on the security team from the house. “In the ensuing gunfight, which continued for nearly four hours, three Hizbul militants were killed and an army man was injured.”The residential house, where militants were holed-up, was completely wrecked and two other houses too suffered partial damage during the gunfire.

The deceased militants were identified as Latief Ahmad Dar alias Latief Tiger, Tariq Moulvi alias Mufti Waqas and Shariq Ahmad Negroo, all locals.Latief was the last active militant of Burhan Wani’ group of 11, the picture of which had gone viral on social media platforms in June 2015. The only surviving member of the group Tariq Pandit is presently in police custody.Burhan, who had become the Kashmir militancy’s poster boy, was killed in an encounter with security forces on July 8, 2016.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Hizbul Mujahideen Burhan Wani Militant

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A man in red T-shirt slaps Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. (Photo | Screengrab from the video)
WATCH | Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal gets slapped again
Plane with no deaths Damaged structures and tress are seen amid gusty winds of cyclone Fani. (Photo: AP)
WATCH | Cyclone Fani weakens after causing massive destruction in Odisha
Gallery
Shubman Gill showed maturity beyond years as Kolkata Knight Riders knocked out Kings XI Punjab by seven wickets. (Photo | AP)
Shubman Gill helps KKR knock KXIP out of IPL 2019
Extremely Severe cyclonic storm Fani made landfall at the Odisha coast near Puri at 8 AM. IN PIC: Street shops are seen collapsed due to gusty winds preceding the landfall of cyclone Fani on the outskirts of Puri. (Photo | AP)
Heavy rain pounds Odisha as Cyclone Fani makes landfall near Puri
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp