No outside member can join panel probing sexual harassment charges against CJI: Mukul Rohatgi

The former Attorney General said that it was an in-house committee, and that in-house meant from within the Supreme Court.

Published: 04th May 2019 01:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th May 2019 01:01 AM   |  A+A-

Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi. | (File | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Former Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi on Friday said that no outside member should join the in-house committee which is investigating charges of alleged sexual harassment against Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi.

Replying to demands from various quarters to include a member from outside the Supreme Court into the committee Rohatgi said, "I am seeing reports of some NGOs and others that this inquiry should stop now and some outsider should join. It's completely wrong, there can be no outsider," said Rohatgi.

Emphasising the fact that nobody from outside the Supreme Court can join the committee Rohatgi said, "It is an in-house committee, in-house means from within the Supreme Court."

READ HERE | CJI sexual harassment case: Unlikely to get justice, says woman, leaves SC in-house panel hearing

On April 23, a three-member committee of the apex court led by Justice Bobde, the senior-most judge after the Chief Justice, was formed to look into the allegation of sexual harassment made by a dismissed employee against Justice Gogoi.

