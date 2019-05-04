Home Nation

'Opposition politics in India will end on May 23': PM Narendra Modi 

Sharpening his attack further on the opposition, Modi said the elections of last four phases had badly discouraged them to such an extent that they have turned abusive.

Published: 04th May 2019

PM Modi at an elections rally in Valmiki Nagar, Bihar. (Photo | ANI)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur  
Express News Service

PATNA: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday predicting the end of politics of opposition in the country after May 23 said that seeing defeat imminent in general election for Lok Sabha, leaders of the opposition have resorted to raising doubt on the EVMs and the Election Commission of India also.

"Earlier, leaders of opposition had nothing to do except hurling abuses on me but now they have started doubting on the function of EVMs and the Election Commission of India", he lashed out the opposition, speaking at Bihar's Valmikinagar at a poll rally.

He said abuses have come as ready-made excuses to the opposition after sensing the mood of voters in the last four phases of elections. Sharpening his attack further on the opposition, Modi said the elections of last four phases had badly discouraged them to such an extent that they have turned abusive.

Mocking at the parties of the Mahagatvabandhan, he said politics without a vision for development has been always the USP of opposition. "But we have a vision and worked hard to take the country in a position to stand up its causes and safety. Wait till May 23 afternoon, you will get again a strong and stable government of NDA", Modi said.

Issuing again a token of warning to terrorism, Modi said: "Now India does not tolerate terrorism. If a single bullet is fired by terrorists, our security forces neutralise them with a deluge of shells". Making a scathing attack on the Congress party, Modi accused the Congress party that ruled over India for last 70 years, of making a poll promise in its manifesto to review and ease out the sedition laws.

"The Congress party has made a peculiar poll promise to go soft with those, who resort to stone pelting on our security forces and those, who are with the 'tukde tukde" gang" against our country", he said.

Modi called upon the people of Bihar to cast their votes for making nation, not for them (opposition), who are making their own castle in airs for political gains. Lauding the efforts of Bihar CM Nitish Kumar and his team of government, he said "Kumar deserves kudos for taking out the state from dark lantern age to the age of LED (light) and from the age of anarchy to the age of peace and growing prosperity".

