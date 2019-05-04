Senior Shiv Sena ​MP accuses Maharashtra BJP chief of not helping his campaign

By PTI

MUMBAI: Senior Shiv Sena leader Chandrakant Khaire who is seeking re-election from Aurangabad Lok Sabha constituency in Maharashtra alleged Friday that state BJP chief Raosaheb Danve did not support him.

The Sena and BJP have joined hands for the Lok Sabha elections in Maharashtra which got over last month.

Danve was backing his son-in-law, Kannad MLA Harshvardhan Jadhav in the election, Khaire alleged here, a charge the BJP denied.

Jadhav, a rebel Sena leader, is contesting from Aurangabad as independent.

Danve was not following the "coalition dharma", Khaire said.

"I have sent a complaint to BJP president Amit Shah, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and have also taken up the matter with my party chief Uddhav Thackeray," Khaire added.

At Danve's rally in Aurangabad a week before the election, Jadhav had told the media that his father-in-law was supporting him.

The BJP denied Khaire's allegation.

State BJP general secretary Sujitsinh Thakur said the party cadre in Aurangabad worked for Khaire.

"Danve told the cadre to ensure Khaire's victory. I had held a press conference to declare BJP's full support to Khaire since there were misconceptions due to Jadhav being in the fray," he said.

Danve himself was admitted to a hospital in Aurangabad during the elections, Thakur said, adding that he could not even campaign in Jalna, from where he is seeking reelection.