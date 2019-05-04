Home Nation

Senior Shiv Sena ​MP accuses Maharashtra BJP chief of not helping his campaign

Danve was backing his son-in-law, Kannad MLA Harshvardhan Jadhav in the election, Khaire alleged here, a charge the BJP denied.

Published: 04th May 2019 08:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th May 2019 08:44 AM   |  A+A-

Maharashtra BJP president Raosaheb Danve-Patil (Photo | Facebook)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Senior Shiv Sena leader Chandrakant Khaire who is seeking re-election from Aurangabad Lok Sabha constituency in Maharashtra alleged Friday that state BJP chief Raosaheb Danve did not support him.

The Sena and BJP have joined hands for the Lok Sabha elections in Maharashtra which got over last month.

Danve was backing his son-in-law, Kannad MLA Harshvardhan Jadhav in the election, Khaire alleged here, a charge the BJP denied.

Jadhav, a rebel Sena leader, is contesting from Aurangabad as independent.

Danve was not following the "coalition dharma", Khaire said.

"I have sent a complaint to BJP president Amit Shah, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and have also taken up the matter with my party chief Uddhav Thackeray," Khaire added.

FOLLOW OUR FULL ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

At Danve's rally in Aurangabad a week before the election, Jadhav had told the media that his father-in-law was supporting him.

The BJP denied Khaire's allegation.

State BJP general secretary Sujitsinh Thakur said the party cadre in Aurangabad worked for Khaire.

"Danve told the cadre to ensure Khaire's victory. I had held a press conference to declare BJP's full support to Khaire since there were misconceptions due to Jadhav being in the fray," he said.

Danve himself was admitted to a hospital in Aurangabad during the elections, Thakur said, adding that he could not even campaign in Jalna, from where he is seeking reelection.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Chandrakant Khaire Shiv Sena Aurangabad Lok Sabha constituency Raosaheb Danve Maharashtra BJP Lok sabha polls 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A man in red T-shirt slaps Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. (Photo | Screengrab from the video)
WATCH | Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal gets slapped again
Plane with no deaths Damaged structures and tress are seen amid gusty winds of cyclone Fani. (Photo: AP)
WATCH | Cyclone Fani weakens after causing massive destruction in Odisha
Gallery
Shubman Gill showed maturity beyond years as Kolkata Knight Riders knocked out Kings XI Punjab by seven wickets. (Photo | AP)
Shubman Gill helps KKR knock KXIP out of IPL 2019
Extremely Severe cyclonic storm Fani made landfall at the Odisha coast near Puri at 8 AM. IN PIC: Street shops are seen collapsed due to gusty winds preceding the landfall of cyclone Fani on the outskirts of Puri. (Photo | AP)
Heavy rain pounds Odisha as Cyclone Fani makes landfall near Puri
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp