Sunanda Pushkar death case: Court reserves order for May 13 on Swamy's plea

Pushkar was found dead in a suite of a luxury hotel in the city on the night of January 17, 2014.

File photo dated August 22 2010 shows Congress MP Shashi Tharoor with his wife Sunanda Pushkar at his ancestral home in Elavanchery village at Palakkad district of Kerala. (Photo | PTI)

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court on Saturday reserved its order for May 13 on Subramanian Swamy's plea seeking to be part of the trial in the death of Sunanda Pushkar, wife of Congress MP Shashi Tharoor.

Special judge Arun Bhardwaj passed the order after hearing all the parties. Swamy's plea has also sought to bring on record the Delhi Police's vigilance report on tampering of evidence in the case and claimed that it might lead to framing of additional charges.

Pushkar was found dead in a suite of a luxury hotel in the city on the night of January 17, 2014. The couple were staying in the hotel as the official bungalow of Tharoor was being renovated at that time.

The former Union minister has been charged under sections 498-A (husband or his relative subjecting a woman to cruelty) and 306 (abetment of suicide) of the IPC.

