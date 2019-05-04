Home Nation

Uma Bharti takes a jibe at Nehru family, says Mahatma is the only 'real' Gandhi

The BJP leader also claimed that Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur was forced to name some prominent leaders in the Malegaon blast case.

Published: 04th May 2019 09:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th May 2019 09:46 AM   |  A+A-

Union Minister Uma Bharti (File Photo)

By ANI

BHOPAL: In a stinging attack at the Gandhi-Nehru family, Union Minister Uma Bharti said those using the surname 'Gandhi' in the present day are "fake", as only Mahatma Gandhi can be termed as the "real" Gandhi.

"The Mughals left, and then the British left, but they left the Congress behind for us. In Gandhi-Nehru family, Nehru is real while Gandhi is fake. Those using the surname 'Gandhi' these days are fake. Only the one used by Mahatma ji is original," Bharti said while addressing a public rally here on Friday.

FOLLOW OUR FULL ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

Referring to the Election Commission of India's (ECI) decision to ban BJP's Lok Sabha candidate from Bhopal seat, Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur, for 72 hours for violating the the Model Code of Conduct (MCC), Bharti said, "We are followers of Lord Ram, so we would follow the ECI directives. We stay in our limits."

The BJP leader claimed that Thakur was forced to name some prominent leaders in the Malegaon blast case.

READ | Do not compare me with 'great' Sadhvi Pragya: Uma Bharti

"Thakur had to undergo unbearable torture while in custody in Malegaon blast case and forced to name some big leaders if she wants to get rid of it. I was not even allowed to meet her when she was in custody," Bharti said.

"Kasab (terrorist Ajmal Kasab involved in 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks) was given Biryani of his choice, but when Sadhvi Pragya asked for water, I cannot even tell what was inserted in her mouth," she claimed.

Thakur is among the seven accused facing trial in Malegaon blast case, wherein six people were killed and a dozen others were injured. A bomb placed on a motorcycle exploded in Maharashtra's Malegaon on September 29, 2008. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Uma Bharti Gandhi family Mahatma Gandhi Bhopal Lok Sabha constituency Lok sabha polls 2019 Sadhvi Pragya

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A man in red T-shirt slaps Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. (Photo | Screengrab from the video)
WATCH | Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal gets slapped again
Plane with no deaths Damaged structures and tress are seen amid gusty winds of cyclone Fani. (Photo: AP)
WATCH | Cyclone Fani weakens after causing massive destruction in Odisha
Gallery
Shubman Gill showed maturity beyond years as Kolkata Knight Riders knocked out Kings XI Punjab by seven wickets. (Photo | AP)
Shubman Gill helps KKR knock KXIP out of IPL 2019
Extremely Severe cyclonic storm Fani made landfall at the Odisha coast near Puri at 8 AM. IN PIC: Street shops are seen collapsed due to gusty winds preceding the landfall of cyclone Fani on the outskirts of Puri. (Photo | AP)
Heavy rain pounds Odisha as Cyclone Fani makes landfall near Puri
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp