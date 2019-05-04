Uma Bharti takes a jibe at Nehru family, says Mahatma is the only 'real' Gandhi

By ANI

BHOPAL: In a stinging attack at the Gandhi-Nehru family, Union Minister Uma Bharti said those using the surname 'Gandhi' in the present day are "fake", as only Mahatma Gandhi can be termed as the "real" Gandhi.

"The Mughals left, and then the British left, but they left the Congress behind for us. In Gandhi-Nehru family, Nehru is real while Gandhi is fake. Those using the surname 'Gandhi' these days are fake. Only the one used by Mahatma ji is original," Bharti said while addressing a public rally here on Friday.

FOLLOW OUR FULL ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

Referring to the Election Commission of India's (ECI) decision to ban BJP's Lok Sabha candidate from Bhopal seat, Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur, for 72 hours for violating the the Model Code of Conduct (MCC), Bharti said, "We are followers of Lord Ram, so we would follow the ECI directives. We stay in our limits."

The BJP leader claimed that Thakur was forced to name some prominent leaders in the Malegaon blast case.

READ | Do not compare me with 'great' Sadhvi Pragya: Uma Bharti

"Thakur had to undergo unbearable torture while in custody in Malegaon blast case and forced to name some big leaders if she wants to get rid of it. I was not even allowed to meet her when she was in custody," Bharti said.

"Kasab (terrorist Ajmal Kasab involved in 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks) was given Biryani of his choice, but when Sadhvi Pragya asked for water, I cannot even tell what was inserted in her mouth," she claimed.

Thakur is among the seven accused facing trial in Malegaon blast case, wherein six people were killed and a dozen others were injured. A bomb placed on a motorcycle exploded in Maharashtra's Malegaon on September 29, 2008.