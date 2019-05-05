Home Nation

Extremist forces in Kashmir cannot demoralise BJP workers with violence: Amit Shah

Militants shot dead BJP's district vice-president Gul Mohammed Mir in his house in Anantnag district on Saturday night.

Published: 05th May 2019 11:25 AM

BJP President Amit Shah . (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: BJP President Amit Shah Sunday condoled the killing of party leader Ghulam Mohammed Mir and said extremist forces in Kashmir cannot demoralise its workers with violence.

In a tweet, Shah said, "I am saddened by the killing of Ghulam Mohammed Mir, BJP leader from Anantnag. His contribution to strengthening the BJP in the valley was immense".

"Extremist forces in the valley can't demoralise BJP karyakartas with violence. My condolences with the bereaved family," Shah tweeted.

