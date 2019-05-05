Home Nation

Gujarat: Bharuch villagers claim dolphin sighting in Narmada river

The dolphin is not a native of the water bodies of these parts and so the team will first verify the claim and then take further action as per standard protocol, an official said.

Published: 05th May 2019 06:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th May 2019 06:20 PM   |  A+A-

Image of Narmada River. (Photo| PTI)

By PTI

VADODARA: A team of the Gujarat forest department has been sent to the state's Bharuch district after villagers there claimed they had sighted two dolphins in the Narmada river.

The dolphin is not a native of the water bodies of these parts and so the team will first verify the claim and then take further action as per standard protocol, an official said Sunday.

"The villagers have claimed that they saw two dolphins in the Narmada river in Sakkarpur Borbhatha area in Ankleshwar tehsil. We have deputed a team of range forest officers to verify the claim and take further action," said Bhanaben Desai, forest official in Ankleshwar.

RFO Mahipal Singh, who was part of the team that visited the site, told PTI Sunday that villagers have said the two dolphins were ten feet and 4.5 feet long and the smaller one was possibly the calf of the former.

Raj Patel, superintendent of the forest department in Bharuch district said it would be the first time dolphins have been spotted in the Sakkarpur Borbhatha area if the villagers' claims are true.

Villager Ambubhai Naranbhai Patel claimed people clicked photographs of the dolphins and then pushed them back into the water.

The river dolphin is a critically endangered species in India and has been included in Schedule I of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, thereby according them the highest degree of protection. It was declared India's national aquatic animal in October, 2009.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Narmada river Narmada dolphins Bharuch villagers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Protest at Bangalore-Chennai Highway after death of 40-yr old
A bus stand damaged at Malatipatapur in Odisha following Cyclone Fani (Photo | Biswanath Swain/EPS)
Cyclone Fani: Relief operations still on the go in Odisha
Gallery
NEET UG exam is a national-level entrance exam which is conducted for admission into undergraduate medical and dental courses which are offered at medical and dental institutes approved by the Medical Council of India. (Photo | EPS)
No dupattas, no sacred threads: Intensive frisking takes centre stage yet again during NEET exam
Though Afghanistan participated in the 2015 World Cup as an associate nation, this will be the first time it will feature in a tournament as a full member. (Photos | Agencies)
Edition's surprise package or just paper tigers? Afghanistan announce squad for ICC World Cup 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp