Madhya Pradesh: Lokayukta team raids premises of IDA sub-engineer, recovers Rs 35.65 lakh cash

A team was also sent to his ancestral village Khargon to carry out raids.

Published: 05th May 2019 10:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th May 2019 10:15 AM   |  A+A-

By ANI

INDORE (Madhya Pradesh): A team of Lokayukta on Saturday raided eight premises belonging to a sub-engineer working at the Indore Development Authority (IDA).

A team was also sent to his ancestral village Khargon to carry out raids. Cash worth Rs 35.65 lakh, 1.35 kg gold jewellery, 7 kg silver including papers of four shops and around eight plots at posh locations were recovered by the Lokayukta police from Gajanand Patidar's residence.

"Nine locations belonging to Gajanand and his family members were raided on Saturday morning and we have recovered a huge amount of cash and belongings," Deputy Superintendent of Police Praveen Singh Bagel told ANI on Saturday. A case has been registered in this regard and investigation is underway.

