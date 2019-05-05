Home Nation

'Mahamilawati' people have used power to multiply wealth: PM Modi

Modi also accused the opposition parties of discriminating in the supply of electricity on the basis of religion.

Published: 05th May 2019 05:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th May 2019 05:59 PM   |  A+A-

PM Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

BHADOHI: Firing a fresh salvo at the opposition alliance, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Sunday said unlike the BJP, the 'mahamilawati' (grand adulteration) people have treated power as a means to multiply wealth.

Addressing an election rally here, Modi said the mahamilawati people, referring to the Samajwadi Party-Bahujan Samaj Party-Rashtriya Lok Sal alliance, have always indulged in scams and encouraged corruption while for the BJP, power is a medium to serve the people.

The prime minister said that when the opposition parties were in power, they "gave the ambulance scam and NRHM scam to the people of Uttar Pradesh".

On the other hand, when the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) got an opportunity to serve the people, "we gave them welfare schemes like Ayushman Bharat and opened Jan Ausadhi stores".

Modi also accused the opposition parties of discriminating in the supply of electricity on the basis of religion, while the ruling BJP has made all efforts to provide 24-hour power supply to the people of the state.

FOLLOW OUR ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

"When they get power, they even discriminate in giving houses to the poor keeping their votebanks in mind, while we follow the mantra of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas," he said.

"When they get power, they commit coal scam, but when we get an opportunity to serve the people, we give free Ujjwala gas connection to the poor households," he added.

Modi also highlighted that his government had done away with interviews for group C and D posts to end corruption while the opposition parties have indulged in recruitment scams and cheating the youth.

"The law and order situation deteriorates when they (opposition) are in power but when we are in charge, the criminals get their bails cancelled and search for safe havens," he said.

"Because of your chowkidaar, several of their plans have failed. Hence they are agitated and are hatching conspiracies against me. But I have your blessings, these 'mahamilawati' cannot do any damage," he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Lok Sabha polls 2019 Lok Sabha elections 2019 India elections 2019 Varanasi Narendra Modi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Protest at Bangalore-Chennai Highway after death of 40-yr old
A bus stand damaged at Malatipatapur in Odisha following Cyclone Fani (Photo | Biswanath Swain/EPS)
Cyclone Fani: Relief operations still on the go in Odisha
Gallery
NEET UG exam is a national-level entrance exam which is conducted for admission into undergraduate medical and dental courses which are offered at medical and dental institutes approved by the Medical Council of India. (Photo | EPS)
No dupattas, no sacred threads: Intensive frisking takes centre stage yet again during NEET exam
Though Afghanistan participated in the 2015 World Cup as an associate nation, this will be the first time it will feature in a tournament as a full member. (Photos | Agencies)
Edition's surprise package or just paper tigers? Afghanistan announce squad for ICC World Cup 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp