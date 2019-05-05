Home Nation

Northern Railway cancels around 287 trains due after Cyclone Fani

The Puri-Haridwar Utkal Express and Bhubaneswar-New Delhi Rajdhani Express are among th trains cancelled.

Published: 05th May 2019 11:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th May 2019 11:41 PM   |  A+A-

Railways, train

Image used for representational purpose

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Northern Railway has cancelled about 287 trains passing through the East Coast Railway zone after damage to infrastructure due to Cyclone Fani, including Puri-Haridwar Utkal Express and Bhubaneswar-New Delhi Rajdhani Express, railways said Sunday.

"These mail/express trains include those originating, ending their destinations at or passing through ECoR jurisdiction. Nine trains have been diverted, 10 have been cancelled partially and 187 local passenger, MEMU/DEMU/ EMU trains have been cancelled so far," Northern Railway spokesperson Deepak Kumar said.

Other trains which will remain cancelled on Monday are Anand Vihar-Bhubneswer Express, Puri-Anand Vihar Terminal Nandan Kanan Express and Puri-Patna Express. Officials said that with Puri being the worst affected due to the storm, most trains on the route will remain cancelled. Operations are unlikely to begin before May 10.

